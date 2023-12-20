Your Photos
Man drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during chase, police say

Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and...
Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson and Amanda Alvarado
Dec. 20, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man faces charges after police said he drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic during a police chase while three children were in the car, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., officers said they were flagged down by Laquint Stevenson’s girlfriend, who told officers that he hadn’t allowed her to get out of his vehicle, which also had three children inside.

She told officers that he threatened to beat her if she didn’t get into the car, and said she was afraid that he would carry out his threat because of his previous domestic violence history, including arrests, the affidavit stated.

The woman told officers that she got out of the vehicle when Stevenson pulled into a gas station to put air in one of his tires. She also called for help to get the children out, police said.

Officers said when they walked up to Stevenson’s vehicle and told him to get out, he refused and drove off with the three children still inside.

The officers said they returned to their squad cars and pursued Stevenson’s vehicle, but he refused to stop, the affidavit stated.

Police said he drove into oncoming traffic and reached speeds over 100 mph.

A short time later, Stevenson got out of the vehicle and ran away, leaving the children inside, according to police.

Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.

Officers returned the children safely to Stevenson’s girlfriend.

