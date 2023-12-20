Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man with criminal record tried to use fake state trooper ID to buy high-capacity magazines, police say

Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by...
Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by ammunition with a fake state trooper ID, according to Connecticut State Police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A convicted felon from Connecticut is accused of trying to buy ammunition with a fake police identification card.

According to the arrest warrant for Donald Turner LeDuc, 56, of Groton, an employee at the Proven Arms Outfitters gun shop in Groton called the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection on Dec. 8 to ask if a customer’s ID card was valid.

The employee said he suspected the card was a fake and wanted to verify it before completing the customer’s online order for high-capacity magazines.

The warrant said the ID was for “Auxiliary Trooper Donald LeDuc,” and it had a badge number associated with the state Department of Public Safety and LeDuc’s photo.

The Department of Public Safety checked its database and determined LeDuc was previously convicted of a felony with “mental health hit for self-admission as well as conservatorship.” It was not disclosed of which felony he was convicted.

On Monday, when troopers executed the search and seizure warrant at LeDuc’s home, they said they found two high-capacity magazines, 76 rounds of rifle ammunition and a set of body armor. He also had three fake police IDs, which included Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police and Groton Town Police, as well as a fake police badge.

Authorities said LeDuc was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery, impersonation of a police officer, illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of firearm ammunition and criminal possession of body armor.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
Adult and teen sentenced for killing 11-year-old girl