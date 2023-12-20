Mankato East continues the hockey win streak against rival Mankato West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Eats hockey team defeated Mankato West Tuesday night 3-2.

East finished with 30 shots on goal and West finished with 27 shots on goal.

Mark your calendars for the rematch on February 6th at All Season Arena.

