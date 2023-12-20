Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The many treasures inside VINE Thrift Store

We take you inside VINE Thrift Store, a place that’s run by volunteers & thrives on the generosity of the community.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lucky for us, we have so many great thrift stores in our region offering everything from clothing to furniture and so much more.

We take you inside VINE Thrift Store, a place that’s run by volunteers & thrives on the generosity of the community.

You can find the Vine Thrift Store at 77 Star Street in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm is right here in studio to give us a lesson in throwing some dough.
Pizza making lesson with PGPF
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will be making a stop at the MCHS event Center in...
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience to make a ‘Holly Jolly’ appearance at MCHS Event Center in Mankato
The event, sponsored by the Mankato Area Foundation’s Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, aims to...
Good Counsel Chapel to hold Community Candle-Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday
We take you inside VINE Thrift Store, a place that’s run by volunteers & thrives on the...
The many treasures inside VINE Thrift Store