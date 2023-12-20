Your Photos
Marshall woman dies from stabbing injuries

A Marshall woman, who was stabbed early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital, has died from her injuries.
By Maddie Paul
Dec. 19, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Marshall woman, who was stabbed early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital, has died from her injuries.

On Sunday, Marshall police responded to a domestic disturbance between the woman and a man.

Police say an officer used his taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed.

That was not enough to prevent the ongoing assault according to law enforcement. The man was then shot by one officer and died of his injuries.

The BCA says more information will be released when the preliminary investigation is complete.

