MCHS contributes $200K to Mankato-area community organizations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is making a $200,000 contribution to Mankato-area community organizations.

A release from MCHS highlighted its Bold. Forward. Strategy supports the importance of caring for its patients, its communities and each other.

ECHO Food Shelf will receive $100,000; the Minnesota State University Maverick Food Pantry will receive $50,000; and the St. Peter Community Free Clinic will receive $50,000.

In addition, MCHS can now invest an additional $900,000 in local community organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, addressing pressing needs as they relate to housing, food insecurity, access to healthcare, and safe places for learning and youth enrichment.

The organizations were chosen based on community needs, as well as their alignment with the MCHS mission and its long-standing history of collaboration with each of the organizations.

