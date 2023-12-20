Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MCHS contributes $200K to Mankato-area community organizations

MCHS is making a $200,000 contribution to Mankato-area community organizations, including ECHO...
MCHS is making a $200,000 contribution to Mankato-area community organizations, including ECHO Food Shelf, MSU Mankato's Maverick Food Pantry, and the St. Peter Community Free Clinic.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is making a $200,000 contribution to Mankato-area community organizations.

A release from MCHS highlighted its Bold. Forward. Strategy supports the importance of caring for its patients, its communities and each other.

ECHO Food Shelf will receive $100,000; the Minnesota State University Maverick Food Pantry will receive $50,000; and the St. Peter Community Free Clinic will receive $50,000.

In addition, MCHS can now invest an additional $900,000 in local community organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, addressing pressing needs as they relate to housing, food insecurity, access to healthcare, and safe places for learning and youth enrichment.

The organizations were chosen based on community needs, as well as their alignment with the MCHS mission and its long-standing history of collaboration with each of the organizations.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Presented by Radio Mankato, the event will feature Shaun Johnson’s special blend of anthemic,...
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience to make a ‘Holly Jolly’ appearance at MCHS Event Center in Mankato
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
Plane breaks through thin ice on Minnesota ice fishing lake, 2 days after 35 anglers were rescued
The event, sponsored by the Mankato Area Foundation’s Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, aims to...
Good Counsel Chapel to hold Community Candle-Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday
Mother Nature continues to be confused, making it look and feel more like spring as we head...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-20-2023