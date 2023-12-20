Your Photos
MDA officials remind Minnesotans to dispose of holiday greeneries properly

The MDA is concerned that some of that holiday greenery may be concealing some very unwelcome...
The MDA is concerned that some of that holiday greenery may be concealing some very unwelcome guests, including diseases and invasive species brought into Minnesota from other states.
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officials from the Department of Agriculture (MDA) are reminding Minnesotans how to dispose of their holiday greenery properly.

The MDA’s concern is that some of that greenery may be concealing some very unwelcome guests, including diseases and invasive species brought into Minnesota from other states.

Residents should take the following steps to dispose of their greenery and trees once the holiday season concludes.

  • The best choice is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site.
  • Trees and greenery should NOT be tossed into backyard woods or residential compost piles, as it can spread invasive species or disease.
  • Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed of in trash cans.
  • Residents in cities or counties without a designated pick-up or drop-off, burning the greens is allowed, but should only be used as a last resort. (checking fire danger conditions and burning restrictions before burning and follow local ordinances is encouraged).

One of the pests in question includes elongate hemlock scale, a small insect from the eastern part of the U.S., where decorative Fraser firs are commonly grown. The damage caused by the invasive insect can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs, and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop.

Also under Minnesota’s microscope are the boxwood blight, a fungal disease, and round leaf bittersweet, an invasive noxious weed sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces, that could potentially endanger native trees and other landscaping.

Those who suspect their greenery or tree(s) may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Report a Pest line at (888) 545-6684, via e-mail, or using the online reporting form.

