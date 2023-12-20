Your Photos
More details announced for 2024 Trampled by Turtles Duluth concert

Trampled by Turtles Duluth 2024 announcement
Trampled by Turtles Duluth 2024 announcement(Trampled by Turtles)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
JAN. 3 UPDATE -- More details have been announced for the upcoming “Trampled by Turtles” concert in Duluth.

According to DECC officials, the band will be playing at Bayfront Festival Park on July 6.

Houndmouth, an alternative blues band, will also be opening.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets here.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A big announcement came from the band “Trampled by Turtles” on Wednesday.

The band shared they’ll be playing a show in Duluth on July 6, 2024.

“Trampled By Turtles” started in Duluth 20 years ago and has since become known nationwide.

Next summer’s venue hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s become a tradition for them to play at Bayfront Park each summer.

Tickets aren’t on sale just yet.

You can sign up to be the first to know the details here.

