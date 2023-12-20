Your Photos
MSU men's basketball stays dominating with an OT win against #21 Minnesota Duluth

MSU defeats UMD in OT 100-96.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU men’s basketball team is a perfect 13-0 on the season after defeating the #21 ranked Minnesota Duluth in an OT thriller 100-96.

MSU is a perfect 13-0 heading into the break.

The Mavericks don’t take the court next until Friday, January 5th against Northern State at home tipping off at 5:30 p.m.

MSU beats Concordia- St. Paul 72-61.
MSU women's basketball on a seven game win streak after defeating Concordia- St. Paul
MSU defeats Concordia-St. Paul 88-80.
MSU men's basketball remains perfect on the season