MSU men's basketball stays dominating with an OT win against #21 Minnesota Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU men’s basketball team is a perfect 13-0 on the season after defeating the #21 ranked Minnesota Duluth in an OT thriller 100-96.

MSU is a perfect 13-0 heading into the break.

The Mavericks don’t take the court next until Friday, January 5th against Northern State at home tipping off at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.