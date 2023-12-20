MSU women's basketball on a seven game win streak after defeating Concordia- St. Paul

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU women’s basketball team defeated Concordia- St. Paul 72-61 Tuesday night.

The women’s team is now on a seven game win streak heading into the break.

The Mavericks don’t take the court next until Friday, January 5th against Northern State at home tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

