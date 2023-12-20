Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU women's basketball on a seven game win streak after defeating Concordia- St. Paul

MSU beats Concordia- St. Paul 72-61.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU women’s basketball team defeated Concordia- St. Paul 72-61 Tuesday night.

The women’s team is now on a seven game win streak heading into the break.

The Mavericks don’t take the court next until Friday, January 5th against Northern State at home tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

East beats West 3-2.
Mankato East continues the hockey win streak against rival Mankato West
The Cougars shut out the Scarlets 9-0.
East girls’ hockey dominates West
MSU defeats UMD in OT 100-96.
MSU defeats UMD in OT 100-96.
East beats West 3-2.
East beats West 3-2.