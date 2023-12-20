Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the TV station said. (KYW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in a forest in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

“Our hearts are just broken for these men. They’re broken for their families,” reporter Katherine Scott said Wednesday morning, reporting from near the scene of the crash.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Wharton State Forest, in Hammonton, New Jersey, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

WPVI-TV reported that it leases the helicopter from U.S. Helicopters Inc., which is based in North Carolina.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Park Police, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a family's gifts from under...
Real life Grinch steals gifts from under family's Christmas tree
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck plays with Kaine, a dog awaiting...
America’s animal shelters are overcrowded with abandoned pets; operators say they’re in crisis mode