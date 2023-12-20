Your Photos
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A resident of Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center claims the workers of the facility have not been paid for their work.

Russell E. Bell Jr. has been a resident of Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since June of 2022.

He serves as the vice president for the facility’s resident council. During his time, he has been thankful for the support the staff continue to provide him and his fellow residents.

Now he is using his voice to speak out against the owner of the center for failing to pay its employees.

“People are struggling,” Bell said. “They can’t pay their mortgages, their rent, car payments. It’s Christmas and people are in the negative for their bank accounts and also some of the financial institutes that the employees bank with will no longer accept checks from Bay View,” Bell said.

Bell explained employees normally get paid through direct deposit; however, he said their most recent check was issued on paper. According to Bell, those paper checks bounced.

He told KTTC that after hearing from the employees he reached out to the facility’s owner, Sam Weinberg, through email and he has not heard back.

“What he’s doing, I believe is wrong, bouncing checks to me is fraud,” Bell said.

Bell added he felt it was his responsibility to speak out and provide a voice for the employees who help him and his fellow residents.

“When I see people crying and hearing the stories about how they can’t pay their rents, and keep their phones on, and it’s Christmas, I felt it was my duty, it came into me and I had to do it,” Bell concluded.

KTTC has reached out to the administration of Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for comment about these allegations. As of Tuesday, December 19, we have not received a response.

