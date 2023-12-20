Your Photos
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience to make a ‘Holly Jolly’ appearance at MCHS Event Center in Mankato

Presented by Radio Mankato, the event will feature Shaun Johnson's special blend of anthemic,...
Presented by Radio Mankato, the event will feature Shaun Johnson’s special blend of anthemic, big band-driven traditional pop holiday music on Wed. Dec. 20.(MCHS)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking for some holiday music with a slight twist? The search is over.

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will be making a stop at Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) Event Center in Mankato, as part of its 2023 Holly Jolly Holiday Tour.

Presented by Radio Mankato, the event will feature Johnson’s special blend of anthemic, big band-driven traditional pop holiday music on Wed. Dec. 20.

An Iowa native, Shaun Johnson is an Emmy-winning singer/songwriter who is known for his contemporary big band sound with a pop flair. He has honored legends like Frank Sinatra, with a nod to Michael Bublé, while giving the music -- which ranges anywhere from the “Spiderman Theme” to his own increasingly popular original work,

Tickets for the special event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. are on sale now, and can be purchased at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

