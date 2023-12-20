Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Update: Initial details of Marshall stabbing revealed

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the woman killed in the domestic violence incident as 35-year-old Meredith Martell.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Update: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the woman killed in the domestic violence incident as 35-year-old Meredith Martell. She died at a hospital.

The suspect, now identified as 41-year-old Jamel C. Hill Moore, was killed at the scene by responding Marshall Police Officer Eric Klenken.

According to the BCA, Officer Klenken initially attempted to tase Moore before firing his weapon, as Moore allegedly refused to stop stabbing Martell.

The BCA says Officer Klenken has 24 years of law enforcement experience, and is currently on standard administrative leave.

As for possible charges, the BCA will continue its investigation, and present its findings to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

Original: A Marshall woman, who was stabbed early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital, has died from her injuries.

On Sunday, Marshall police responded to a domestic disturbance between the woman and a man.

Police say an officer used his taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed.

That was not enough to prevent the ongoing assault according to law enforcement. The man was then shot by one officer and died of his injuries.

The BCA says more information will be released when the preliminary investigation is complete.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the woman killed in the domestic...
Update: Initial details of Marshall stabbing revealed
The Greater Mankato Area United Way is collecting donations for its 2024 campaign to fund its...
Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches 84% of goal
An unusual sight in late December, mild temperatures and lack of snow has left many areas in a...
Warm December weather leads to strange happenings from plants and animals
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin prosecutor appeals ruling that cleared way for abortions to resume in state