Update: Initial details of Marshall stabbing revealed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Update: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the woman killed in the domestic violence incident as 35-year-old Meredith Martell. She died at a hospital.

The suspect, now identified as 41-year-old Jamel C. Hill Moore, was killed at the scene by responding Marshall Police Officer Eric Klenken.

According to the BCA, Officer Klenken initially attempted to tase Moore before firing his weapon, as Moore allegedly refused to stop stabbing Martell.

The BCA says Officer Klenken has 24 years of law enforcement experience, and is currently on standard administrative leave.

As for possible charges, the BCA will continue its investigation, and present its findings to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

Original: A Marshall woman, who was stabbed early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital, has died from her injuries.

On Sunday, Marshall police responded to a domestic disturbance between the woman and a man.

Police say an officer used his taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed.

That was not enough to prevent the ongoing assault according to law enforcement. The man was then shot by one officer and died of his injuries.

The BCA says more information will be released when the preliminary investigation is complete.

