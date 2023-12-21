Your Photos
Family remembers loved on through superhero toy drive

Just last Friday, the family at Remax decided to host a toy drive with a special cause behind it.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just last Friday, the family at Remax decided to host a toy drive with a special cause behind it. To remember Dan, his family wanted to host a toy drive because Dan loved superheroes.

“Dan was a very well loved person. He was a phenomenal real estate agent, but he was an even better friend and person. And so I think just the outpouring of love from everybody around our area, everybody feels like they want to do something to honor him,” said Jenna Mohr.

With the help of community members, 500 superhero toys were able to be donated. Dan’s favorite superhero was Captain America.

“I think it’s great. I love how this family and this office loves to give back and doing it in remembrance of their son, who is an absolutely incredible person, is it’s just an honor to be part of things like this. And part of this team,” said Darcy Weinandt.

Last Christmas, Dan was diagnosed with brain cancer. One month ago, he passed away from the illness. Dan worked with his family as a real estate agent at Remax in Mankato.

“It’s a little bit emotional because, you know, like we hate the reason that we have to do something like this, but it feels so good to know that we’re honoring Dan and doing something that he would have been so proud of,” said Mohr.

