Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening

The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.(FDA/AutoGenomics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a tool that uses genetic testing to help assess whether certain people are at risk of developing opioid-use disorder.

The Autogenomics Avert D Test is meant for adults considering a short-term course of oral opioid pain medication, such as after a planned surgical procedure.

It uses a cheek swab sample to analyze 15 genetic markers involved in the brain’s reward pathways and associated with addiction.

It can only be prescribed to people who have no previous use of opioids, and patients must consent to the test.

It is not meant for those who are being treated for chronic pain.

An FDA spokesperson said the test information should be used as part of a complete clinical evaluation and risk assessment, and should not be used alone to make treatment decisions.

Some experts said they are wary about the use of the test in clinical practice and what they say are its limitations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Earlier this year, the wrestling icon took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare his faith in...
Hulk Hogan gets baptized at age 70: ‘Greatest day of my life’
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war
James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice