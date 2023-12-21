Gov. Walz’s Merit Selection Panel announces three Court of Appeals candidates

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A special panel tasked by MN Gov. Tim Walz announced their recommendations for three candidates to fill the current vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals, earlier this week.

Earlier this year, Gov. Walz asked a merit selection panel to solicit applicants, review candidates, and recommend finalists for the appointment.

The vacancy occurred after the Honorable Jeffrey M. Bryan was recently appointed to the US District Court for the District of Minnesota by President Joe Biden.

The first candidate is Rachel Bond, a managing attorney in the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender who supervises a team of attorneys and represents criminal defendants in their direct appeals to the Minnesota Court of Appeals and Minnesota Supreme Court.

The next candidate, JaPaul Harris, serves as a judge in the Second Judicial District in Ramsey County. He has previously served as a judicial referee in Hennepin County, presiding over housing, harassment, juvenile, and civil commitment matters. Harris also serves as the chair of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s Juvenile Rules Advisory Committee.

The third and final candidate is Sarah Hennesy, who currently serves as Chief Judge of the Seventh Judicial District and is chambered in St. Cloud. Hennesy has practiced law in both appellate and trial courts, as a public defender in Iowa, a criminal defense attorney in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and as a staff attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid in St. Cloud.

For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.