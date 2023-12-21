Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches 84% of goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way is collecting donations for its 2024 campaign to fund its programming for next year.

Dollars raised will cover basic needs, education, and health.

Right now, as a progress report, they’ve reached 84 percent of their goal of $2,250,000. That means they’re still looking to raise $350,000.

“It’s so very important for the people of need that we hit this goal and it’s for the four county area blue earth, Nicholas Sewer, Waseca County. So it’s going to help probably over 70,000 people. So it’s really important that we do hit it and we’re so thankful for all those who have given so far all those that are going to consider to give and all those that will help us reach that goal,” said Barb Kaus.

The United Way will be supporting 62 programs within 43 agencies. Some of the agencies that are covered under this campaign are the American Red Cross, YMCA, and Habitat for Humanity.

