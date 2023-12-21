‘Mankato for Palestine’ picket held outside North Mankato Starbucks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The group, called “Mankato for Palestine,” held an hour-long picket at the North Mankato Starbucks.

Advocates say Vanguard Inc and BlackRock, Inc. are two of Starbucks’ top shareholders and invest in companies which the group says, “are used to kill over 23,000 Palestinian men, women, and children.

Health officials in the war-torn territory say the death toll nears 20,000 Palestinians, with 70-percent being women and children.

Israeli officials say 118 soldiers have been killed during the country’s ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.