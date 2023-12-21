Mankato West WR Jalen Smith officially signs to University of Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West WR Jalen Smith signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play DI football for the Minnesota Gophers.

The 6′1 180 pound wide receiver and corner back finished his senior season offensively with 40 plus catches, 9 Touchdowns, and over 550 yards. On the defensive side he had no catches allowed and 3 interceptions. Smith also had offers from Kent State, Iowa State and North Dakota State. During the recruiting process he knew the Golden Gophers were different.

“The culture and the people there. I have visited their campus twice before I committed that was my favorite thing about the campus was the culture and the feel there” said Jalen Smith.

The culture along with good connections between the coaches made the choice that much easier for Smith.

“Coach Fleck and Coach Simon were the two main people who recruited me. Coach Simon came down to school to watch me workout and then he invited me campus so Coach Fleck Coach Simon those two coaches were very key in why I committed. I had good relationships with them” said Smith.

At a young age Smith knew he wanted to play football at the next level and those dreams became reality.

“It didn’t really become real for me until last year around this time when I started getting recruited by colleges so I would say last year after the football season junior year is when I realized I really wanted to play collage football” said Smith.

Family members, coaches, teammates, friends and more came together to show their support on Smith signing to play at the collegiate level.

“It means a lot a lot of the people that are here I am very grateful for. They supported me throughout the process. Super thankful to have these people here” said Smith.

Smith will suit up for the Minnesota Gophers as a part of the 2024 class.

