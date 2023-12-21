MCHS will invest $9 million in the expansion, renovation of New Prague Cancer Center

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. – New Prague Cancer Center got a very hefty holiday present, courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS).

As part of Mayo Clinic Health System’s continuous investment in the New Prague campus, the health system is committing $9 million to expand and renovate the New Prague cancer center beginning in 2024.

The cancer center project is just the second phase of a “strategic vision” for the campus, adding a $5 million operating room expansion, and the introduction of several surgical specialties during the first phase.

Some of the project’s key features will include an integrated and full-service Oncology Department, supplying clinical care, chemotherapy, immuno and targeted therapies, genetic counseling, nutrition guidance, social work aid, and pharmacy support.

The number of U.S. patients needing cancer care is expected to grow by nearly 9% in the next five years. The New Prague Cancer Center provides lifesaving treatment to patients with cancer in communities within many miles of the city.

