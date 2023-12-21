Your Photos
Minnesota sees biggest job growth numbers since January

FILE - In November, Minnesota added 9,500 jobs, leading to a 0.3% growth, ahead of the...
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota posts the biggest growth numbers since January in the latest report from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In November, Minnesota added 9,500 jobs, leading to a 0.3% growth, ahead of the national growth rate last month of 0.1%.

The state now sits at an unemployment rate of 3.1% according to DEED, more than half-a-percentage point lower than the national average.

Construction continues to lead the way in job growth in Minnesota, with a 5.3% boost in the last year, that is more than double the same measurement nationally.

Of the state’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Mankato shows the biggest jump in hiring, adding 3,084 jobs for an increase of 5.3%.

The next highest percent growth rate over the year is the Rochester MSA at 3.5%.

