North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects

The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects in the photos attached to this article.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people are suspected in damaging the Fallenstein Playground bathroom facility Tuesday, Dec. 19 around 11:00 p.m.

The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects in the photo above.

Anyone with information on these individuals are asked to contact Officer Mikeal Tordsen at North Mankato Police: 507-625-7883.

