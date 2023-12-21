Your Photos
Programming change coming in new year to KMNF line-up

The new year will bring exciting changes to the KMNF programming lineup. Have no fear hockey fans, THE365 will continue to be the local TV home of the Minnesota State University Men’s home hockey games!(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new year will bring changes to the KMNF programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on KMNF channel 7.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

Have no fear hockey fans, THE365 will continue to be the local TV home of the Minnesota State University Men’s home hockey games!

You can find THE365 and Maverick Hockey over the air on KMNF channel 7-3, Charter Spectrum channel 193, Mediacom channel 140, Midco channel 595 and Comcast channel 228.

With these changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on channel 7-3 January 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

KMNF broadcasts over the air on VHF channel 7 from the KEYC broadcast tower near Lewisville, MN and on UHF channel 33, which some TV’s may display as channel 7, from the tower at the KEYC studio in North Mankato.

