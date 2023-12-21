Quick Hits: MSU first half season review

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Welcome back to the start of holiday break for the Minnesota State hockey season in this edition of Maverick hockey quick hits. This time around we’re breaking down both the men’s and women’s seasons up to this point.

For Luke Strand and co it’s been a roller coaster first half going 8-8-2 overall and 5-4-1 in a conference that’s wide-open heading into break. Mavericks sitting in fifth place with seventeen points only five behind CCHA leader Bemidji state. Some of the highlights for the Mavs this half include a sweep over tenth ranked St. Cloud at the time, a series split with fourth ranked North Dakota and just mentioned conference top dog Bemidji. Mavericks understand it will take a physical effort to win the CCHA this year, as its all hands-on deck for the second half.

“Yeah, I think the physicality picked up. There’s no question the conference speeds that process up a little bit with the rivalry part of it, but I also just as a group we’ve played a sturdier game. I think that’s given us whether that’s the backbone to our team because you got a good goaltender going on in the net that night but it’s made us pretty strong in front and now, we’ve got to make a lot of those defense stops and turnovers that were created. We turn those opportunities offensively and I think you see a lot of maybe just missing that the connection on that part and that’s something we got to continue building advantage those moments.” Head Coach Luke Strand said.

Mavericks back in action January 5th as they’ll take on the new kids on the block the Augustana Vikings.

Over to the MSU women’s team now, a year that hasn’t been kind to the Mavericks does have some silver lining. After a two and ten start to the year the Mavs rattled off a five-game win streak that featured a Nashville classic sweep with wins over Robert Morris University and Boston University in the finale.

“Play the toughest league in the country so there it’s tough, when we’ve gotten three goals we’ve won games, so I think that that’s kind of benchmark we want to get to. Went down to Nashville and brought our cowboy boots and cowboy hats and scored a lot of goals so it was a fun trip for sure.” Said, acting Head Coach Shari Dickerman.

The Mavericks do have a gauntlet of teams inside the WCHA that includes five ranked tenth or better including the number one, two, and three teams in the nation all of whom the Mavs will face in the second half. Good news for the team is they’ll be at home for ten of their sixteen games remaining on the schedule before they gear up for playoffs. The women also back in action on January 5th at home when they host the Lindenwood Lions. That will do it for this edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits. Happy holidays everyone!

