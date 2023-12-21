Spring like temperatures, showers expected through holiday weekend

As cloudy skies move in ahead of a passing low pressure system and cold front, temperatures will remain rather spring-like with showers moving in by Christmas Eve.

Cloudy skies will gradually move in throughout today with temperatures hovering in the low-40s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be rather light ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the day. As the cloudy skies take over, we may see a few spotty sprinkles/drizzles around the area with areas of fog developing later tonight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Friday morning.

Cloudy skies will stick around heading into and throughout the upcoming weekend. Areas of fog are likely around the area throughout Friday morning and into the early afternoon hours as spotty sprinkles remain in the forecast. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

The holiday weekend is when we will notice the pressure system move through the area with a cold front moving through along the back side of the system. This means cloudy skies will remain over the area ahead of showers moving in by Sunday morning. Temperatures through the weekend will remain rather pleasant with highs hovering in the low-50s despite cloudy skies and showers on Sunday. Winds will gradually increase up to 15 mph on Saturday before becoming breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph by Sunday. Overnight conditions will remain mild with temperatures dipping into the mid-40s by Sunday morning and the upper-30s by Monday morning.

Christmas Day (Monday) will remain cloudy with widespread showers, heavy at times. Despite the showers expected in the area, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s. We will notice a gradual drop in temperatures due to the passage of a cold front through the start of next week. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers will continue through Monday night as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s. Due to temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s, some areas may experience a light rain/snow mix by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a morning rain/snow mix possible before transitioning back into showers as temperatures rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Showers will continue into the late night hours with another possible transition to a rain/snow mix as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Wednesday morning.

The rest of next week into the weekend will be quieter with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday but partly cloudy skies moving in by Thursday, sticking around into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly drop from the low-40s on Wednesday into the low-30s by Saturday. As of right now, we are looking at rather quiet conditions with just partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low-30s by Thursday morning, the upper-20s by Friday morning, the mid-20s by Saturday morning and the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.