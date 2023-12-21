Your Photos
Vagabond Village gives back to the community

We check out Vagabond Village and talk with Natalie Pierson in studio about the community outreach projects they are working on.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a local resale gallery known for its charismatic clothing, decor and more. One step inside, and it’s a surreal venture into the past.

