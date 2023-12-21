Warm December weather leads to strange happenings from plants and animals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An unusual sight in late December, mild temperatures and lack of snow has left many areas in a stagnant fall-like state.

The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter reports a few odd occurrences from maple trees bleeding sap, a process that usually doesn’t happen until the spring thaw, to certain plants attempting to bloom in the thick of the holiday season.

“These plants, you know they know what time of year it is based on the photo period, but when the weather gets unusually warm like this sometimes they take a chance and try for one more round of blooming just to hedge their bets and try to make some more seed for the year,” said Scott Moeller.

Arboretum caretakers say that this winter bloom on its own likely won’t harm the plants, but is an unusual sight to visitors to the area, who are also an unseasonably common sight.

The weather is also affecting wildlife, as squirrel activity is at a season high.

Other wildlife aren’t enjoying the weather as much however. The arboretum says that hibernating animals such as amphibians and snakes may have their hibernation cycle and food stores thrown off by strange weather.

While a late plant bloom on its own isn’t dangerous to the ecosystem, the lack of snow could be dangerous to newly planted plants and winterized plants that use a layer of snow to insulate from cold temperatures, and experts hope that snow will arrive before temperatures get dangerously cold.

“The roots are sort of the slowest to make that accommodation. So if we get January cold without a layer of insulating snow that’s when we could have real problems because if those roots get too cold too fast that’s a problem for these plants,” said Moeller.

