A warm, snow-free holiday weekend

Winter officially begins at 9:27pm on Thursday and Christmas is just a few days away. Not that you’d ever be able to tell by stepping outside. Mild temperatures and a snow-free landscape will continue to be the thing through Christmas and beyond. In fact, we are forecasting record high temperatures in the low 50s for Saturday and Christmas Eve. We are also tracking a system that will bring areas of moderate to heavy rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some places could get a half inch to an inch of rain by the time the system exits late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There are actually a couple of systems that will impact our weather over the next few days. The first is a low to our south that will bring clouds and areas of drizzle and possibly even some patchy fog from Thursday night through Friday. While it will be dreary, it’ll still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Friday afternoon. Saturday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend with a little off and on sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Our second and most powerful system of the week will bring off and on rain on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and beyond. Rain will likely begin during the day Sunday and continue through Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day. Scattered rain will linger into Tuesday with some snow mixing in with the rain as temperatures drop a bit Tuesday night into Wednesday. As of right now, it looks as though a widespread half inch to an inch of rain will be possible, but that could change based on the track and timing of the system. After the system exits, our weather pattern will calm down a bit with sunshine and cooler, but still above average temperatures likely through the rest of next week.

