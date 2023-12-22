Your Photos
Construction industry leads Nov. job growth

Experts compare the numbers prior to the pandemic. They say 23,000 people have moved to Minnesota.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota sits at an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent according to DEED, more than half-a-percentage point lower than the national average.

Mankato lost a small number of jobs due to October being our single highest month of jobs evert single year, according to Greater Mankato Growth.

“Not surprising when we have the world’s largest online costume retailer, that October is going to be our month of busiest employment. But what we do see on a year-over-year basis is a massive increase in the number of new jobs. So in November, we’ve had about a 1,900 job increase compared to last year. And when we look two years back. We’ve added about four 4800 jobs now,” said Ryan Vesey.

Experts compare the numbers prior to the pandemic. They say 23,000 people have moved to Minnesota. That number leading them to believe more job generation will follow.

“Every single month of this year, we’ve surpassed the record that w as set in 2019, so really excited for that,” said Vesey.

According to the report, construction continues to lead the way in job growth in Minnesota, with a 5.3 percent boost in the last year, that is more than DOUBLE the same measurement nationally.

Of the state’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Mankato shows the biggest jump in hiring, adding 3,084 jobs for an increase of 5.3 percent.

“We’ve grown about 12 times faster than community these of a similar size of ours. So we’re really on this upward trend. And then as we add more staff that allows us to bring in new businesses to the area and that when we’re having conversations with businesses on where they want to establish where they want to grow, the number one question they ask is will we be able to hire people and we’re taking all of the steps that we need to make sure that we can,” said Vesey.

In 2022, the Greater Mankato Area had its second highest commercial construction investment on record at just under $350 million.

