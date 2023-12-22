Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Experts offer tips ahead of busy holiday travel weekend

Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting one the busiest travel seasons in years, and experts are offering tips on how to stay safe and make travelling less stressful.

According to AAA, more than 115-million Americans will be traveling either by road or sky. AAA said it’s the second-highest number since the agency started keeping track of data in the early 2000s.

Brian Ortner, with AAA, said of the 115-million travelers, 9-million are from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. He added most of the 9-million will be driving.

Ortner said before someone hits the road, or takes to skies, to remember the “three Ps”, which are Plan, Prepare and Patience.

Ortner advised to plan a route, prepare by packing an emergency kit and checking to make sure the vehicle is in good working order. He said to use patience, especially when it comes to busy traffic or airport waits.

“If you plan, and you’re prepared and you bring your patience, it should make it a lot easier,” he said. “You’d rather have your hiccups on the front of your trip than when you reach your destination. sitting in the airport a little longer before you board your flight is going to be a little more comfortable than standing in the security line and hearing that your flight is boarding.”

Minnesota State Patrol said even though many people won’t be experiencing blizzard-like conditions, this year, it’s still important to drive safely.

“Drive the speed limit,” Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said. “There’s not need to rush and speed and rush to get where you need to go, put away distractions, but the phone down.”

Rochester International Airport also offered tips on how to make air travel easier:

  • Download the Delta or American app to stay up to date on connecting gates, flight times, and arrivals.
  • Use the new cell phone waiting area if someone is early to pick-up arriving friends and family. (Across from the parking lot entrances)
  • Wait until arrival at the destination to wrap gifts in case they need to be inspected by security.
  • Aways allow plenty of time. RST recommends arriving at RST 90-minutes before departure if you have checked bags, 60-minutes if you only have carry-on.
  • Its website, flyrst.com, also has the latest flight information.

Ortner also said motorists should expect to see slightly lower gas prices this season.

Ortner noted the busiest time to travel is Saturday, December 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, December 26, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is looking for volunteers to help close out the season.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights seeks additional volunteers
In January of 2020, Matson survived the shooting, but he spent the next year of his life in...
‘The Weight of the Crown’: The story of Arik Matson
Experts compare the numbers prior to the pandemic. They say 23,000 people have moved to...
Construction industry leads Nov. job growth
A look at MSU men's and women's hockey teams heading into the holiday break
Quick Hits: MSU first half season review