Experts offer tips ahead of busy holiday travel weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting one the busiest travel seasons in years, and experts are offering tips on how to stay safe and make travelling less stressful.

According to AAA, more than 115-million Americans will be traveling either by road or sky. AAA said it’s the second-highest number since the agency started keeping track of data in the early 2000s.

Brian Ortner, with AAA, said of the 115-million travelers, 9-million are from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. He added most of the 9-million will be driving.

Ortner said before someone hits the road, or takes to skies, to remember the “three Ps”, which are Plan, Prepare and Patience.

Ortner advised to plan a route, prepare by packing an emergency kit and checking to make sure the vehicle is in good working order. He said to use patience, especially when it comes to busy traffic or airport waits.

“If you plan, and you’re prepared and you bring your patience, it should make it a lot easier,” he said. “You’d rather have your hiccups on the front of your trip than when you reach your destination. sitting in the airport a little longer before you board your flight is going to be a little more comfortable than standing in the security line and hearing that your flight is boarding.”

Minnesota State Patrol said even though many people won’t be experiencing blizzard-like conditions, this year, it’s still important to drive safely.

“Drive the speed limit,” Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said. “There’s not need to rush and speed and rush to get where you need to go, put away distractions, but the phone down.”

Rochester International Airport also offered tips on how to make air travel easier:

Download the Delta or American app to stay up to date on connecting gates, flight times, and arrivals.

Use the new cell phone waiting area if someone is early to pick-up arriving friends and family. (Across from the parking lot entrances)

Wait until arrival at the destination to wrap gifts in case they need to be inspected by security.

Aways allow plenty of time. RST recommends arriving at RST 90-minutes before departure if you have checked bags, 60-minutes if you only have carry-on.

Its website, flyrst.com , also has the latest flight information.

Ortner also said motorists should expect to see slightly lower gas prices this season.

Ortner noted the busiest time to travel is Saturday, December 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, December 26, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

