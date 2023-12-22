House fire in Kossuth County claims life of man, pet dog; wife, 58, hospitalized

ALGONIA, Iowa (KEYC) - A man and a dog have died in Kossuth County, Iowa following a house fire Thursday night, which also left a woman hospitalized.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 79-year-old Marvin Tripp, of Burt, Iowa, died from injuries he sustained in the fire at his home on 5th Street in Burt, IA.

His wife, Donna Tripp, 58, was hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa, where she remains, with the extent of her injuries unknown to law enforcement.

Authorities say Donna Tripp was able to escape the blaze that fully engulfed her home before alerting first responders to her husband and family dog still in the house.

Rescuers made “heroic” efforts to remove Marvin Tripp from the home but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at a hospital according to law enforcement.

The home was a total loss and the fire also claimed the life of the Tripp’s pet black lab.

