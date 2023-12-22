Your Photos
Kiwanis Holiday Lights seeks additional volunteers

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is looking for volunteers to help close out the season.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kiwanis Holiday Lights is looking for volunteers to help close out the season.

Kiwanis organizers say that the holiday weekend is always one of their busiest times of the season, and that given that this year’s total of 37 days of operation is higher than usual, they’re looking for volunteers to help run the show on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and the 26th and 30th. Volunteers will just be needed as extra hands around the park, as Kiwanis expects thousands of guests to fill the park this holiday weekend.

”We’re always open. It will be busy, I can guarantee you that, people always like to come down here with their family members that come from out of town, so they can expect it to be busy but it’s going to be beautiful. Weather is going to be beautiful. Even if there is rain in the forecast people are still going to show up,” said Scott Wojcik.

For more information on how you can get involved with Kiwanis Holiday Lights, email info@kiwanisholidaylights.com & volunteer@kiwanisholidaylights.com

