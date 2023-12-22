MCHS offers tips for staying mindful, healthy for the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is offering some healthy advice for the holidays and how to keep mindful eating habits year-round.

The holiday season may be nearly over, but the struggle to begin–or return to–a healthy lifestyle, is very real.

For many, there is the constant ruminating over all that was indulged in, throughout the season of giving – and gluttony.

However, Dr. Lisa Hardesty, Ph.D., a clinical health psychologist at MCHS in Mankato, encourages those who choose to indulge themselves, throughout all the festivities, to allow some room for grace.

Dr. Hardesty says it is easy to feel shame, guilt, and disappointment, but taking drastic overnight measures can be difficult to keep up, leading to habits that are rarely sustainable.

With that in mind, Hardesty recommended some mindful eating behaviors throughout the year.

Contemplate the motive, or reasons, for wanting to eat healthier.

Planning is also one of the most important things that Dr. Hardesty recommends, the ability to identify and navigate tricky situations.

In addition, she also encouraged mindful eating. That is, instead of digging in all at once, look at the options. Once it’s time to eat, take time to savor the food and remain mindful and focused.

When eating lower-quality foods, allow for some grace, try to be aware of those negative emotions that can lead to shame, which can perpetuate overindulgences.

Lastly, Dr. Hardesty stress that progress and consistency are the key to a healthy lifestyle – not perfection.

