New Earned Sick and Safe Time law to go into effect in Minnesota in new year

ST. PAUL, MN
ST. PAUL, MN
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Starting January 1st, Minnesota employers will be subject to new time-off requirements under the state’s new Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST) law.

“We don’t have a paid time off requirement in the state and so this is a big change,” said Dave Skovholt with the MN Department of Labor & Industry.

Not to be confused with Paid Family and Medical Leave, which covers long-term absences, ESST will apply to last-minute sick days or domestic safety issues.

The time-off policy means workers will accrue a minimum of one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 48 hours per year.

“The law requires that employees be able to accrue up to 48 hours for a 12-month period. Employers can certainly provide more, and employers certainly have more generous PTO plans [ in some cases],” said Skovholt.

The law also allows employees to take that time off free from retaliation.

“They are not put in situations where they have to feel like it’s a choice between their job or taking that time off to care for themselves or their family,” Skovholt said.

Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL - St. Paul) said this law has been a years-long jog to the finish line. She’s been trying to pass it since as early as 2014, but was unable to get it past a divided state legislature.

This year, a DFL trifecta and a huge push for expanded labor rights helped the bill pass.

“If you’ve got a cold, you’ve got a doctor’s appointment, if you have to take your kids to the doctor. It also includes women who are victims of domestic violence, if they need to go to therapy or they need to go to court, they’re also eligible,” she said.

According to Pappas, the law has been successful at a smaller scale.

“We already have it in place in four major cities and the four largest cities in the state: Bloomington, Duluth, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, this law aligns pretty closely with those ordinances.”

Employees are not required to give advance notice under the new law.

