Trades Trailblazers at YWCA Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a brand new program emerging at the YWCA Mankato. Trades Trailblazers aims to give 6th-8th grade girls in the area hands-on experiences in various trade skills.

For more information, check out: https://ywcamankato.org/program-for-girls/trades-trailblazers/

