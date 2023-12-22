Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Trades Trailblazers at YWCA Mankato

Trades Trailblazers aims to give 6th-8th grade girls in the area hands-on experiences in various trade skills.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a brand new program emerging at the YWCA Mankato. Trades Trailblazers aims to give 6th-8th grade girls in the area hands-on experiences in various trade skills.

For more information, check out: https://ywcamankato.org/program-for-girls/trades-trailblazers/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

Paul Neyer is in to talk about Snowdrop Winery and his new Founders Club and its benefits.
Snowdrop Winery comes to New Ulm
We’re lucky to sit down with local musician Bryce Leppert today.
Local musician Bryce Leppert
Paul Neyer is in to talk about Snowdrop Winery and his new Founders Club and its benefits.
Snowdrop Winery comes to New Ulm
We’re lucky to sit down with local musician Bryce Leppert today.
Local musician Bryce Leppert