Unseasonably warm temperatures, showers move in for Christmas

Instead of a white Christmas, we are going to experience a rather gloomy one with widespread showers and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Today will start off on the wet side with light rain showers around the area mixed with the development of fog. Temperatures will rise from the upper-30s and low-40s in the morning hours into the upper-40s by the afternoon hours. With the warm start to the day and humid air, fog may linger into the afternoon hours before thickening back up tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-30s.

Saturday will remain rather cloudy with areas of fog likely through the morning hours before gradually dissipating. Temperatures will be on the more pleasant side despite cloudy skies with highs in the low-50s. Winds will remain light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Saturday night will continue with cloudy skies and a few showers possible after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be on the more gloomy side with cloudy skies looming over the area mixed with scattered to widespread showers. Showers will move in through the morning hours and continue on and off, heavier at times, through the day and into the overnight hours. Despite the rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will remain mild with highs hovering in the low-50s as winds become breezy, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will remain on the more mild side with showers sticking around as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning. Temperatures will start to gradually drop going into next week due to a passing cold front moving through the area Sunday afternoon/evening.

Monday will remain rather cloudy with widespread showers sticking around on and off. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will also remain breezy up to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As temperatures drop Monday night, we may transition from showers to a rain/snow mix as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a possible rain/snow mix throughout the day as temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper-30s. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers to a rain/snow mix is projected to continue overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-20s.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy later in the day. We may see a rain/snow mix linger through the morning hours before temperatures rise into the mid-30s. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and on the quieter side with temperatures hovering in the low-30s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs are projected to hover in the low to mid-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

New Year’s Eve Weekend will continue with partly cloudy skies on Saturday before becoming mostly cloudy by New Year’s Eve (Sunday). Temperatures will be more winter like with highs hovering in the upper-20s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper-teens and low-20s by the following morning.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.