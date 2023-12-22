A warm, very wet holiday weekend

Holiday travel will be relatively problem-free, despite the fact that a major storm system will impact much of the upper Midwest through Christmas Day and beyond. It is going to be a warm, wet holiday weekend with record high temperatures and the potential for an inch or more of rain from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. As this system begins to exit early next week, expect snow to gradually mix with the rain. The likelihood of this transition occurring sooner, and the potential for travel disruptions due to wintry weather, increases the further west and north you are.

The rest of this afternoon will be dreary and mild with scattered off and on showers possible. Highs will reach the mid 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with drizzle and areas of patchy fog. Temps will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight, so frosty/icy roads will not be an issue.

Saturday will be our nicest day of the weekend with a few glimpses of sunshine and record high temps in the low 50s.

We continue to track a powerful system that has been developing off the coast of California and will move into the central US this weekend. Ahead of this system, strong southerly flow will bring plenty of warm air into our region. Highs could reach the low to mid 50s on Christmas Eve with low to mid 40s likely on Christmas Day. This will keep the majority of precipitation associated with this system in the form of rain.

Rain will develop from south to north on Sunday, Christmas Eve. Rain will continue through Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and beyond with widespread rain totals of an inch or more possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Rain showers will continue into Tuesday and possibly even into Wednesday. As the system passes, colder air will move in, causing some snow to mix with the rain. The further west or north you are, the earlier that transition will happen. A rain/snow mix is possible as soon as Christmas Day along and west of US Highway 71. In the Mankato area, we could see some snow mixing with rain starting as early as Tuesday and continuing into Tuesday night and Wednesday. If you are traveling even further west into the Dakotas, there will be snow starting as early as Christmas Eve. If you’re heading that way, check the weather and check it often because there will likely be some impact to travel conditions.

Rain/snow amounts and how long the system sticks around will depend on the speed and track of the storm system. There is still some uncertainty in regard to those aspects of the storm because the system is still in California. We will be able to get more specific in the next 24 to 48 hours as the system moves closer and continues to develop.

Don’t forget to take the KEYC First Alert Weather app with you on your holiday travels. This is the best way to get the latest, instant updates from the weather team. We will be here watching the weather for you throughout the holiday weekend.

