‘The Weight of the Crown’: The story of Arik Matson

In January of 2020, Matson survived the shooting, but he spent the next year of his life in various facilities around the Midwest trying to recover and relearn
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In January of 2020, Matson survived the shooting, but he spent the next year of his life in various facilities around the Midwest trying to recover and relearn how to use the left side of his body.

Hometown Hero Outdoors created a program called The Legacy Trip to provide veterans or first responders a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure of their choosing.

Matson was selected as the first recipient of a Legacy Trip, and chose to hunt the King Eider in Alaska with his uncle and best friend.

King Elder is one of the rarest ducks in North America.

The 65 minutes documentary, named “The Weight of the Crown” will be screened at the Owatonna Northwoods Cinema 10 on January 6. After that, it will be available for download on YouTube.

To see the trailer, check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moATJweK-YY&t=2s

