Letterpress and printmaking studio adds book bindery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A letterpress and printmaking studio in New Ulm is adding another treasure to their place.

Thanks to a donation from Tom Hagen, a North Mankato resident, of a 1870′s book bindery to the Cellar Press in New Ulm.

They are now one of the very few places were people will be able to bind, repair and restore books.

The bindery will be named the Ollie Wood Memorial bindery in honor of Ollie from the Free Press.

“To know that it was all made by hand and hand stitched and how how these things that you know that have been preserved for 150 plus years. We actually get to Showcase it here at the Grand and teach other people and show them how these things were made. So we’re really excited about being able to to provide this to the community,” said John Kellen.

The Cellar Press is a complete letterpress and printmaking studio located in the basement of The Grand Center for Arts & Culture In New Ulm.

They will be hosting several classes starting next year.

