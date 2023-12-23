Your Photos
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops

A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops. (Source: WBBH, LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SWFL CRIME STOPPERS, FACEBOOK, CELL VIDEO, CNN)
By Sarah Mankowitz, WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) - A man was caught on camera stealing a live fish from an outdoor store in Florida.

State officials are taking it seriously as they say the fish he took is legally protected.

“Somebody came up to me holding a scale of a tarpon and said look somebody just stole a tarpon,” said Bass Pro Shops employee Chance Floyd.

Floyd was working at the store’s fishing counter when someone told him about the criminal catch.

He was so shocked he thought they were talking about a fake fish.

“It turns out it was a real tarpon like it didn’t even cross my mind that somebody would stoop that low to steal such a federally protected fish and potentially put it in harm’s way,” Floyd said.

Investigators say the suspect stole a fishing net off the shelf, took the 50-pound silver king out of the water, and ran out with the fish still flopping around in the net.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission prohibits anglers from taking tarpon out of the water if they’re larger than 40 inches to keep them from dying.

This isn’t the only time someone made a splash at this Florida-area Bass Pro Shop.

Back in 2020, another man jumped right into a tank.

In this week’s stunt, the suspect had people following him out of the store appearing to record him.

“I think the depths people go for likes and social media is becoming a detriment to society,” said shopper Christy Downey.

State fish and wildlife officials are working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to find the man responsible.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

