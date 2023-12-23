Your Photos
Mankato police investigate report of shots fired

Police say this incident is an active investigation and there is no indication there are any additional threats to the public.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police say they are investigating after receiving multiple 911 calls Friday night for hearing gun shots.

According to a release from the city, around 8:00 pm, the Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Eastport Drive after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting hearing numerous gunshots. During their investigation, officers found evidence of gunshots having been fired in the parking lot of Eastport Apartments. During their investigation, a man believed to be involved arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System Emergency Room in Mankato with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say this incident is an active investigation and there is no indication there are any additional threats to the public.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780.

