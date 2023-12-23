Your Photos
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them celebrate Christmas. (Source: WCBS)
By Alice Gainer, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - The Salvation Army is working overtime to help those in need this holiday season.

Rows and rows of toys were given out at the Salvation Army Times Square Community Center this week.

Parents and children were able to pick out gifts and have them wrapped.

“With the high costs of bills, this is a way to alleviate some of the weight off the parents and put some joy into the hearts of children,” said Yuco Hall, with the Salvation Army.

The team said about 300 to 400 people attended.

“It just gives them a sense of pride and happiness to choose the toys that their children are going to open up on Christmas,” said LeNissa Sukhdeo, with the Salvation Army.

And what’s Christmas without food?

The Bronx Catholic Charities distributed fresh produce and meats.

A steady crowd of about 250 people attended.

These were just a few of the examples of New York residents helping each other during this holiday season.

