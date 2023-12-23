Spread joy, not sickness, this holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Minnesota, COVID levels have risen 45% since Thanksgiving, according to Wastewater Surveillance.

Physicians say COVID isn’t the only illness making its rounds.

“Here at Mankato Clinic, we’re seeing an uptick in all respiratory viruses. That includes COVID, RSV, influenza and also strep. It is all increasing over the month of December here,” said Dr. Katie Thompson.

The latest Minnesota Department of Health data shows there were 159 flu hospitalizations last week, up 100 hospitalizations from the week before.

And with Christmas around the corner, physicians ask people to skip social gatherings if they’re feeling sick.

“I know that it’s very hard if you’re not feeling well to not go to those activities and so I would say I get it. I understand. But you wouldn’t want to be the cause of somebody else getting sick. So, I need you to think about yourself and keep yourself as healthy as possible and then transition that to your family members,” Dr. Thompson said.

Another way to help fight the respiratory illnesses: vaccines.

The state says as of the end of November, only 14.2% of all Minnesotans are up to date on COVID vaccines.

“I want people to all think about updating their COVID vaccines, the young babies potentially could qualify for RSV vaccines, and that also includes women. And then the older population over 60 could consider getting an RSV vaccine as well. So, if you’re not sure if you qualify, you should reach out to your doctor,” Dr. Thompson said.

Mankato Clinic physicians say that for us, there is still a lot of winter left, and it only takes two weeks to build immunity and be protected.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.