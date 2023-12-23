In their own words: retired Mankato teacher still impacts lives of students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teachers change lives. Mrs. Charyl Korpal made an impact inside and outside of a Mankato classroom for decades.

Mrs. Korpal taught Business and Marketing at Mankato East for over two decades and then at West for five years. She even led DECA for all of Minnesota for years.

For our conversation, her husband Don, also a beloved teacher in Mankato, got just a fraction of her awards out of storage. A big one: Marketing Education of Minnesota’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in 1986. But as Mrs. Korpal will tell you, while humbling, she didn’t work so hard for the accolades; she did it out of love.

One student had her in her wedding. Another wrote her a rap. Still today, there are phone calls, texts, emails, flowers, Facebook messages and visits. She shows up for her students and they show up for her.

She retired in 2006, but her bond with her students is forever. Here’s Mrs. Korpal and her students - now lifelong friends - in their own words.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.