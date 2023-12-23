Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

In their own words: retired Mankato teacher still impacts lives of students

She retired in 2006, but her bond with her students is forever. Here’s Mrs. Korpal and her students - now lifelong friends - in their own words.
By Stacy Steinhagen and Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teachers change lives. Mrs. Charyl Korpal made an impact inside and outside of a Mankato classroom for decades.

Mrs. Korpal taught Business and Marketing at Mankato East for over two decades and then at West for five years. She even led DECA for all of Minnesota for years.

For our conversation, her husband Don, also a beloved teacher in Mankato, got just a fraction of her awards out of storage. A big one: Marketing Education of Minnesota’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in 1986. But as Mrs. Korpal will tell you, while humbling, she didn’t work so hard for the accolades; she did it out of love.

One student had her in her wedding. Another wrote her a rap. Still today, there are phone calls, texts, emails, flowers, Facebook messages and visits. She shows up for her students and they show up for her.

She retired in 2006, but her bond with her students is forever. Here’s Mrs. Korpal and her students - now lifelong friends - in their own words.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

A letterpress and printmaking studio in New Ulm is adding another treasure to their place.
Letterpress and printmaking studio adds book bindery
With Christmas around the corner, physicians ask people to skip social gatherings if they’re...
Spread joy, not sickness, this holiday season
As you head into the holiday weekend, here’s some of our newsroom’s less than perfect moments...
KEYC’s 2023 blooper reel
ST. PAUL, MN
New Earned Sick and Safe Time law to go into effect in Minnesota in new year