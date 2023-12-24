Showers expected to transition to wintery mix next week

A strong cold front is expected to move through the area through the holiday weekend, bringing showers, a drop in temperatures, and a transition from showers to a wintery mix through early next week.

This holiday weekend will be a soggy one with damp conditions ahead of showers moving in this evening. Showers will start off light and scattered before becoming more widespread throughout Sunday morning. Temperatures will reach a low in the mid-40s early Saturday night before gradually rising into the low-50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain cloudy and wet with scattered to wide spread showers and highs in the low to mid-50s by the afternoon hours. A cold front is projected to move through the area on Sunday afternoon/evening. This will keep showers in the area, increase winds up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times, and drop temperatures heading into next week.

Showers will continue throughout Monday before a possible transition into a wintery mix Monday night and Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s. We may see more rain throughout Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper-30s with a strong breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper-20s and low-30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely lead to another transition to a wintery mix and/or just snow fall at times.

We may continue to see light snow to a wintery mix Wednesday morning before all precipitation wraps up. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the remainder of Wednesday as temperatures hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Next week will end off with mostly cloudy skies through Friday as temperatures gradually drop, with highs hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s both Thursday and Friday afternoons. Overnight temperatures will be colder, dipping into the upper-teens and low-20s by the following morning.

Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the New Year’s Eve weekend as temperatures continue to cool off. We are looking at highs in the mid to upper-20s through Sunday (New Year’s Eve).

We will welcome the new year with more winter like temperatures as highs hover in the low to mid-20s through the afternoon hours. Skies will remain partly cloudy heading into the new year with overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by the following mornings.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.