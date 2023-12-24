Your Photos
A warm, wet Christmas

Wintry travel conditions possible west
first alert
first alert(KEYC)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grab your umbrella! It’s going to be a warm, wet Christmas. A large, slow-moving storm system will bring over an inch of rain to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Christmas Day. While record warm temperatures in the 50s will keep precipitation in the form of rain for most of our region, there will be colder air to the west which will lead to areas of snow and mixed precipitation across far western Minnesota from late Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. If you are traveling along or west of US Highway 71, from Wilmar to Redwood Falls to Jackson, be prepared for potential icy conditions. If you are traveling further west into the Dakotas, there will be measurable snow and blowing snow that could have a significant impact on travel. By Tuesday, cooler air will move in, and snow could mix with rain at times before the system exits on Wednesday. At this time, accumulation amounts are expected to be light.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

