Vikings playoff chances take a hit after falling to the Lions in week 16

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Detroit Lions for a classic NFC North matchup Sunday afternoon. The Lions came away with a 30-24 win over the Vikings.

The Lions get the division title for the first time in 30 years.

The Vikings have lost the last 4 of 5 games and have some work to do in the next two games if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.

The game was close despite losing four important players: tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. None of these players were able to return in Sunday’s game.

Addison hurt his ankle in the second quarter trying to chase down the interception. Hockenson left in the third quarter hurting his knee after colliding with Lions Kerby Johnson. Blackmon with a shoulder injury and Wonnum was carted off the field with what the team thinks is a quad injury.

Hockenson, Addison and Wonnum are all undergoing further evaluation to see how serious of an injury each of them have.

On the offensive side of things, QB Nick Mullens had had over 400 yards and Justin Jefferson got his 4th touchdown of the season, but with Mullens 411 yards he also recorded 4 interceptions.

Despite the loss and four interceptions, Jefferson still has faith in Mullens.

“You know I mean he was a little short on some balls, but we still think that Nick can put it wherever he needs to and we just got to keep feeding him confidence just like I said and not let this game bring his head down. We all as a team have to uplift him and make sure he still has that confidence to sling that rocket and throw the ball and just like I said this whole week skill position I feel like we did we did a good job by getting open, but we need to do an even a better job of by getting even more open so its not even a second guess on is it a catch or is it not a catch” said Jefferson after the loss.

The Vikings play next on Sunday, December 31st against the Green Bay Packers at 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.