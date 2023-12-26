17th annual free Christmas Day dinner held at Christian Church in Fairmont

Your Photos
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Christian Church of Fairmont served over 100 meals to those looking to spend this Christmas day along with other community members.

The 126-year-old Christian Church of Fairmont has a Christmas Day dinner that attracts those looking to spend this wonderful time of the year together.

“We have people we’ve been advertising [with] on Facebook, and people have, you know, commented on there,” said Christian Church of Fairmont Pastor Jacob Wurster. “Then we get them tied in to somewhere, or people from the library, or people all over the community, come to help and are a part of it -- and that’s huge to me, too, that, you know, we’re not just serving people in the community, but people in the community see it as important, too.”

This was their 17th annual Free Christmas Day dinner. Every year, volunteers take time out of their Christmas days to cook, serve, greet, and clean up.

“[There are] servers, helpers, and we have the people that come here at 9 a.m. to start cooking in the kitchen and we have two people that cook,” explained Pastor Wurster. “[They] start cooking the turkeys at 7 a.m. We have people that, you know, do the deliveries for us and people that bust the tables and greet people and greet people as they come in.”

Even though organizers say that food has a magical way of bringing people together, they also wanted to be sure that those unable to take part in the fellowship and camaraderie had enough to eat.

“We bring meals to the jail and any of the staff, like Dispatch, and … those are people that aren’t able to be at home with their families and so we kind of figure that, you know, why not bring them a little Christmas cheer at that moment?” said Pastor Wurster. “So, this year we brought 19 meals to the county jail, the Martin County Jail, and then we also do, like, home deliveries as well.”

The event ran from 12 p.m.-2 p.m., at The Christian Church of Fairmont, located at 625 Johnson St, in Fairmont.

The church says it will continue to spread the holiday joy by giving out Christmas dinners as long as possible.

