Courtland sounds off sirens for Santa

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - In true holiday spirit, the Courtland Fire Department celebrated the holiday with a parade on Saturday night.

The parade consisted of an array of emergency vehicles, featuring the Nicollet County Sheriffs Department Rescue Boat, and pair of squad cars.

The main engine carried Santa Claus and Rudolph -- topped off with the rescue truck and the American flag in lights.

This was the fourth year of attempting the parade being held.

Officials said that the warm weather made the night very merry, indeed.

